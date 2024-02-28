Councillor Di Clements was amongst locals left angry and disappointed when more than a dozen large plastic vegetable oil drums and other rubbish were found dumped near the farm where she lives.

'Serial dumper'





She believes the waste – found on the road between Martletwy and Minwear – is likely to have come from a food premises and thinks what she described as a ‘serial dumper’ may be responsible.

“I am extremely disappointed to see this and I can’t believe someone would do this,” she said.

Evidence

Ms Clements, who represents the Martletwy ward, promptly reported the unsightly mess to Pembrokeshire County Council - but not before she attempted to sift through the rubbish in an effort to find any evidence of the identity of the fly-tipper.

She said: “The 15 litre and 20 litre drums were spread across both sides of the road, together with the cardboard packaging they had seemingly been delivered in. There were also a number of black bin liners with smaller containers in.”

Ms Clements guessed it had been dumped between 4pm on Sunday afternoon, February 25 and 6.30am on Monday morning.

Swift response

She thanked Pembrokeshire County Council for their swift response after she reported the incident.

“Luckily a waste advisor was close to our area and went to see if they could find any evidence of who was responsible or who had collected it,” she explained.”

The rubbish was removed by Monday afternoon.

Ms Clements is now urging anyone who might have seen anything suspicious to contact either herself or the council.