Three people were taken to hospital after the incident on the road between Honeyborough and Sentry Cross.

The crash happened at around 6.30pm, with the road closed for clearance until 10pm.

A Dyfed Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 27.

"The collision happened on the A477 between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Sentry Cross roundabout.

"Three people were taken to hospital.

"The road was closed whilst both vehicles were recovered, and the road was cleaned.

"The road reopened at around 10pm.

"Officers would like to speak with anyone who witnessed or have dash cam footage of the collision."

Anyone who has any information is asked to get in touch with officers via

https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline or 101, quoting the reference 24000210612.