Mark Ion, 52, of no fixed abode, appeared in court charged with two offences of common assault of an emergency worker.

Ion was accused of assaulting the two officers in Tenby on February 20.

He pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 22.

Ion was jailed for 14 weeks, running concurrently for each offence. This was uplifted from 12 weeks due to the offences being committed against emergency workers.

The defendant must also pay £85 in costs.