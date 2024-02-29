Thieves have driven off with a touring caravan from a sales site in south Pembrokeshire.
The 2019 model Lunar Venus 620-6 was taken sometime between 9am on Friday February 16 and 3pm on Saturday February 17 from Tenby Tourers at Crofty, Llanteg.
Dyfed-Powys Police is asking anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it online; by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number 07811 311 908.
The crime reference number is 24000195860.
