The 17-year-old – who cannot be named due to their age – appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 22.

The teenager was alleged to have taken a Skoda Fabia in Hakin on August 11 without the consent of the owner.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

They were also accused of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance – both also from that same date in Hakin.

The case was adjourned, and the teenager will return to court to enter their pleas on March 7.