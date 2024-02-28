A FISHGUARD teenager has been accused of stealing a car and driving without a licence or insurance.
The 17-year-old – who cannot be named due to their age – appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 22.
The teenager was alleged to have taken a Skoda Fabia in Hakin on August 11 without the consent of the owner.
They were also accused of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance – both also from that same date in Hakin.
The case was adjourned, and the teenager will return to court to enter their pleas on March 7.
