AA has revealed a list of the latest 3 and 4 Rosette restaurants as part of it spring update in what they labelled "recognition of culinary excellence".

Talking about the latest update, AA said: "In recognition of culinary excellence and dedication to ensure consistent quality of the highest order, we're pleased to announce the latest multi-rosette-winning restaurants.

"The long-established AA Rosettes for culinary excellence celebrate successful cooking at different levels across the UK.

"Awarded by the AA's team of inspectors with their wealth of experience in assessing quality, receiving this award is a significant achievement in this industry and beyond."

There were 17 restaurants from across the country revealed as part of the spring update including Thomas by Tom Simmons - which is located in Cardiff.

Thomas by Tom Simmons named new 3 AA Rosette restaurant

Thomas by Thomas Simmons - located in Pontcanna, Cardiff - was revealed as one of the latest additions to the list of 3 AA Rosette restaurants in the spring update.

The Cardiff-base restaurant was described as "smart, seasonal modern British cooking with plenty of local Welsh produce" by the AA inspector.

The inspector added: "Influenced by British and French cuisine and inspired by a life lived in Pembrokeshire, Tom Simmons’ love and respect for homegrown Welsh ingredients is the inspiration behind his restaurant.

"An elegant and precise dish of citrus cured salmon is simple, but highly successful, followed perhaps by Cornish brill with leek fondue and a sublime smoked butter sauce.

"Dessert is just as impressive, a silky-smooth peanut butter parfait with spot-on banana ice cream.

"Decorated in dark greens, cream and natural wood tones, the restaurant is stylish and full of character. Service is polished, friendly and attentive throughout."

Visitors to the restaurant seem to agree with the high praise of Tom Simmons' restaurant with it boasting a 4.5 rating (out of 5) from 231 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Reviewers on Tripadvisor have described Thomas by Tom Simmons as "simply exquisite", "Top flight cuisine" and "the best meal we've had".

Early life in Pembrokeshire inspired Tom Simmons' new 3 AA Rosette restaurant

Simmons was born and bred in Wales and its his early life in Pembrokeshire that has inspired the recently revealed 3 AA Rosette restaurant - Thomas.

The Thomas by Tom Simmons website says: "His (Simmons) earliest memories are of roaming farmers' markets in Pembrokeshire, foraging in the West Wales countryside, and harvesting his mother's vegetable garden.

"This love and respect for homegrown Welsh ingredients is the foundation of Tom's cooking and his inspiration behind Thomas, Pontcanna."

Inspired by Tom's rural Welsh heritage, the menu at Thomas is always reflective of the seasons and of the best produce that Wales has to offer, according to the restaurants website.

Simmons added: "I have so many fond memories of gathering ingredients to cook in my mum's kitchen.

"Being surrounded by wonderful produce, and the joy I found in food and sharing it, is what first inspired me to become a chef."

"The menu at Thomas is a real labour of love. We have always been dedicated to bringing in quality supplies from Wales to our restaurant in London, and so to have fantastic Welsh producers and farmers on our doorstep in Cardiff leaves us spoiled for choice."