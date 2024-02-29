Di Ford will host the session from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, March 17 at Roch Castle, she encourages attendees saying: "No drawing skills are required, just bring yourself and your imagination."

Attendees will create headdresses of flora and fauna using a mix of vintage images and textured papers.

All materials are provided, along with a mount for the finished artwork.

The workshop cost £35 per person, with places bookable online.

The price also includes tea, or coffee, Welsh cakes, and a £1.75 booking fee and are available from Di Ford's website.