A Pembrokeshire artist is hosting a Spring Equinox workshop near St Davids.
Di Ford will host the session from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, March 17 at Roch Castle, she encourages attendees saying: "No drawing skills are required, just bring yourself and your imagination."
Attendees will create headdresses of flora and fauna using a mix of vintage images and textured papers.
All materials are provided, along with a mount for the finished artwork.
The workshop cost £35 per person, with places bookable online.
The price also includes tea, or coffee, Welsh cakes, and a £1.75 booking fee and are available from Di Ford's website.
