Hospice charities The Paul Sartori Foundation and Shalom House coordinated their efforts to bring to life the Light up a Life annual concert.

This concert is part of the Hospice UK movement’s events and aims to bring people together to reminisce about their loved ones who have died.

The collaborative concert was highly successful, treating attendees to an array of performances.

The Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir's performances filled the air with traditional tunes under the expert guidance of choir leader Sarah Sharpe.

On the other hand, the Paul Sartori Community Choir presented popular modern songs including a rendition of Adiemus by Karl Jenkins under the choir leader, Mark Heron.

During the concert's course, attendees had the chance to listen to several solos by Libby Noakes, Emma Louise Burton, and Jenny Noakes, known as Gioelli.

Their solos extended from musical theatre to Puccini.

Julie Conybeare performed on clarinet and accompanied by Margaret Blackledge, offered audience members a chance to light a candle in memory of their loved ones.

Later, all the evening's artists came together to sing ‘The Rose’, a touching moment that resonated throughout the Cathedral.

Local businesses, including Castle Hot Tubs, Calon Cymru Fostering, Richard Brothers, A Way with Flowers, KO Carpets, TBS Skip Hire, Thomas Turf, Lloyd & Pawlett, Nature Woodland, and The Retreats Group, made the evening event possible through their sponsorships.

This year, the event spearheaded by the two charities raised a total of £4,805 to keep providing essential care at the end of life across Pembrokeshire.

Shalom House provides assistance to individuals with life-threatening illnesses from their Palliative Care Centre in St Davids.

They offer counselling, future care planning, day care services and respite care for patients and their family members.

The Paul Sartori Foundation, on the other hand, provides hospice at home services.

These services range from household nursing care, equipment hire for mobility and comfort, bereavement services and complementary therapies.