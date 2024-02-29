Welsh rugby legend, Jonathan 'Jiffy' Davies OBE, will share insights into his career at a Pembrokeshire event.
The Stackpole Inn will host 'Jiffy' on April 24.
Rugby union and league fans can hear about his experiences both on and off the field, including his successful transition to broadcasting.
The evening will start with a Velfrey Sparkling Wine reception hosted by Mr Davies, followed by a five-course tasting menu curated by Head Chef, Mr Waldron and then a Q&A session with Mr Davies.
Tickets can be booked via the Stackpole Inn's website.
