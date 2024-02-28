Darryl Evans, 48, Chestnut Way, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court charged with three offences.

Evans was driving a Fiat Doblo at Scolton Manor Country Park on March 26 last year when he was involved in a crash with Renault Captur.

However, he was alleged to have driven off after the crash and also did not report it.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He was charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after a crash, and being involved in a crash and failing to report it.

Evans pleaded not guilty to each charge, but was found guilty of all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 19.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. Evans was granted bail, and will return to court for sentence on March 11.