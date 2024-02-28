Fans of Japanese food were sad to see the closure of Umi in Tenby’s High Street in January, but there was the promise it would be re-opening soon with new owners.

And these have now been announced as Lok and Jen Cheung - of The Dragon Palace Chinese restaurant at Pentlepoir and Lokky’s and The Imperial Dragon Inn at nearby Wooden - who said their aim is to 're-define the Japanese dining experience'.

Team Umi at your service. (Image: Umi)

Lok and Jen said they are ‘beyond excited’ to announce the grand re-opening’ of Umi today, Wednesday February 28 and told customers: “Get ready for a culinary voyage that will transport you straight to the vibrant streets of Japan!”

In a post on Facebook, they said: "At Umi, we're passionate about bringing you the freshest ingredients, expertly-crafted sushi rolls, and mouth-watering Japanese delicacies.

The interior of Umi has been given a make-over, with a dramatic mural by Lloyd the Graffiti. (Image: Umi)

"From traditional favourites like sashimi and tempura to unique fusion creations, our menu is a true celebration of flavours.

“But it's not just about the food. Step into our serene and stylish space, designed to immerse you in the beauty and tranquillity of Japanese culture.

“Whether you're looking for an intimate dinner or a lively gathering with friends, Umi is the perfect spot.”

The acclaimed Umi has a prime position in Tenby's High Street. (Image: Umi)

Lok and Jen, the busy parents of four young children, built on the success of the Dragon Palace when they opened Lokky's, with cuisine inspired by the food of eastern Asia..

They then went on last June to launch The Imperial Dragon Hotel, where amongst its rooms are three with Indian, Japanese and Chinese themes.

The Dragon Palace was the winner of the Best Oriental Restaurant in the Food Awards Wales 2022, while the same year, Lokky's won Best Asian Restaurant in Wales at the Golden Chopsticks Awards 2022.