James Britton, 31, of Coronation Avenue, was made the subject of a restraining order on June 22, 2022, at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

However, on December 29, Britton approached the woman in Haverfordwest and began shouting abuse and threats at her.

The court heard that he breached the restraining order again between December 30 and 31 in the town, again shouting threats and abuse at her.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Britton pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 26 to two offences of harassment by breaching a restraining order.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. The defendant was granted bail, and will return to court to be sentenced on March 18.

Britton was also charged with stalking a woman in Haverfordwest by repeatedly phoning her and sending her threatening voice messages, as well as showing up at her house on December 31. However, the prosecution offered no evidence, and a formal not guilty verdict was entered.