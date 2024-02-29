Live

A48 traffic: Man dies after early hours crash - RECAP

Traffic
Carmarthen
By Tom Moody

  • A man has died in hospital after a crash on the A48 in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, February 29).
  • The road was closed between Nantycaws to Pensarn roundabout following the collision, but has now re-opened.
  • One vehicle was involved, police have said, as a car collided with the traffic lights on the A48 at Pensarn roundabout, Carmarthen, at around 2.50am.
  • Follow our live blog below for more updates.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos