- A man has died in hospital after a crash on the A48 in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, February 29).
- The road was closed between Nantycaws to Pensarn roundabout following the collision, but has now re-opened.
- One vehicle was involved, police have said, as a car collided with the traffic lights on the A48 at Pensarn roundabout, Carmarthen, at around 2.50am.
- Follow our live blog below for more updates.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here