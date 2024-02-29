Live

A48 traffic: Road closed in both directions after crash

Traffic
Carmarthen
By Tom Moody

  • A serious crash has closed the A48 in both directions this morning (Thursday, February 29).
  • The road has been closed between Nantycaws to Pensarn roundabout following the collision, causing major tailbacks and affecting traffic in both Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
  • It is unclear at this time how many vehicles have been involved in the crash or whether anyone has been injured.
  • Anyone planning to travel along the A48 this morning is urged to seek alternative routes.
  • Follow our live blog below for more updates.

