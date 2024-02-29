The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning due to rain which will be in place across most of Wales on Friday from 12am to 3pm.

The weather warning will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby, St Davids and Fishguard.

Some areas could get up to 30mm of rain in three hours, while other locations could get "some snow" according to the Met Office.

Yellow weather warning issued



Rain across parts of Wales, as well as southwest and southern England



Friday 0000 – 1500



https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware — Met Office (@metoffice) February 29, 2024

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across Pembrokeshire due to rain which is expected to cause disruptions.

The rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Disruptions to bus and train services (with journey times taking longer)

Spray and flooding on roads (likely making journey times longer)

A Met Office spokesperson added: "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move north and east on Friday.

"10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations. With much of the rain falling in 3 hours some travel disruption is probable.

"Some snow is also likely to affect some higher routes and communities for a brief time."

Everywhere in Wales is set to be affected by rain warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

The yellow weather warning for rain will be in place across most of Wales. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 12am until 3pm on Friday, March 1.