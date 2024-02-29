Public Health Wales reports show child mortality in the country is 70 per cent higher for the most deprived children compared to those less deprived, with such children also 76 per cent more likely to become obese.

By age 11, poverty-stricken children are four times more likely to have mental health issues.

The party urges the government to implement specific health inequality targets in its Child Poverty Strategy.

Party leader Jane Dodds MS said: "In 2024, no child in Wales should have to suffer from the devastating effects of poverty.

"Child poverty can have a significant impact on health inequalities and poorer health outcomes, including higher infant mortality rates, and physical and mental health problems."

She expressed disappointment over the lack of clear targets and robust monitoring to track progress and believes vulnerable individuals risk being overlooked.

She concluded the government must strive to do better for children's sake.