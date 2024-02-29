The digital bank will be working with these teams across a four-year period, with their logo visible on the Welsh National Team training kits.

Chase aims to help individuals from low income backgrounds through this collaboration, offering fully funded coaching qualifications and free learning tools.

Deborah Keay, UK chief marketing officer at Chase, said: "Football has the unique ability to drive positive societal change, bringing together millions of people across every corner of the UK. "We are excited to be working with the Home Nations to use the power of football to support individuals and communities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. "We recognise there are barriers that can make obtaining coaching qualifications difficult for many."

Noel Mooney, CEO, from The FAW said: "The FAW is incredibly excited to partner with Chase, who will help the nation develop important life skills and increase opportunities through the provision of access to fully funded coaching qualifications for people from low income backgrounds."