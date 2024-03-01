The not-for-profit group, Choirs for Good, consists of 12 choirs with a total of 450 members spread across the country.

The funds were raised through more than 120 performances, shopping centre collections, 'busking', concerts, raffles, and even a member's year-long "Tryathlon".

Choirs for Good co-founder, director and choir leader, Izzy Rodrigues, said: "We are so proud of our choristers!

"We were hoping to improve on last year, but we didn't expect to double it, let alone get to £14,000. It's been a real sense of achievement and it's wonderful being able to give back while doing something that you love."

"Choirs For Good is about using the power of singing to help people 'Feel Good' but this comes in so many different forms and raising such a big amount really shows the power of communities coming together."

Many singers had personal connection to the Wales Air Ambulance, an essential consultant-led service providing hospital-standard treatments to patients wherever required.

Wales Air Ambulance’s community fundraising manager, Laura Coyne, said: "Thank you very much to everyone at Choirs for Good, who worked hard throughout the year to raise an amazing amount for the Wales Air Ambulance.

Choirs For Good welcomes new members throughout the year.