A COCAINE dealer who made almost £10,000 from selling drugs has been ordered to pay back just £1.
Ashley Carey, 42, now of Heol Cambrensis in Pyle, was jailed for 45 months for possession with intent to supply cocaine in the Pembrokeshire area on January 9, 2023.
Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings were opened against Carey to determine how much the defendant benefitted from drug dealing and to recover any profits.
It was agreed that Carey profited to the sum of £9,996.03 from his illegal activities. However, it was determined that he had no money available to be seized, and an order for the nominal amount of £1 was made.
