Ashley Carey, 42, now of Heol Cambrensis in Pyle, was jailed for 45 months for possession with intent to supply cocaine in the Pembrokeshire area on January 9, 2023.

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings were opened against Carey to determine how much the defendant benefitted from drug dealing and to recover any profits.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

It was agreed that Carey profited to the sum of £9,996.03 from his illegal activities. However, it was determined that he had no money available to be seized, and an order for the nominal amount of £1 was made.