Transport for Wales (TfW) and Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) have teamed up as part of a one-month pilot scheme, commencing March 1, aimed at reducing pressure on car parks and promoting sustainable travel.

Hospital staff can travel free on the TrawsCymru T1, T2, and T28 services, operated by First Cymru and Lloyds Coaches, respectively, by presenting their picture ID.

The T1 bus operates between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth town centres via Glangwili Hospital, while staff can travel from Aberystwyth to Bronglais Hospital on the other two routes.

Mark Jacobs, contracts and performance manager for TrawsCymru, said: "We’re really pleased to be supporting Hywel Dda University Health Board by providing its hospital staff with free travel this March."

He expressed appreciation to the operators and asserted that public transport could help realise the health board’s plan to minimize congestion and foster environmentally friendly travel.

Share in this benefit can also be taken on non-working days, thus saving fuel costs.

The pilot scheme’s progress will be observed on March 18, followed by a comprehensive review post-completion.

Deputy director of operations at Hywel Dda UHB, Gareth Rees, stated: "We’d like to thank Transport for Wales for this offer."

Additionally, he shared the positive response from staff and expressed optimism that more would utilise the service in March.