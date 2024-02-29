Both the Met Office and BBC Weather have said Pembrokeshire could see snow from as early as tonight (Thursday, February 29).

The Met Office has said "heavy snow" could be seen across most of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby and St Davids from Thursday.

A yellow weather warning has also been issued for Friday (March 1) - St David's Day - due to rain which could cause disruptions.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across parts of Wales, as well as southwest and southern England



Friday 0000 – 1500



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HrJgPW9nWD — Met Office (@metoffice) February 29, 2024

When and where to expect snow in Pembrokeshire

It seems all areas of Pembrokeshire - including Haverfordwest, Tenby and St Davids - could be in for at least some snow on Thursday and/or Friday.

But according to both the Met Office and BBC Weather, the communities in higher locations are more likely to see snow.

Looking at the forecast for Thursday (February 29) night across Pembrokeshire, the Met Office said: "Generally dry this evening and at first overnight, and turning chilly under clearing skies.

"Heavy rain and snow moving east later, the snow mostly on hills. Cold and turning windier. Minimum temperature 0 °C."

Looking ahead to Friday (March 1) for St David's Day, BBC Weather added: "Heavy rain and hill snow soon spreading northwards tomorrow morning, followed by drier and brighter intervals, but scattered, blustery showers arrive in the afternoon, wintry over the hills. Colder."

Forecaster WX Charts also predicts a white St David's Day for Pembrokeshire.

Parts of Pembrokeshire could get heavy snow from as early as Thursday (February 29) night. (Image: WX Charts)

Weather maps from forecaster WX Charts show light snow fall hitting Pembrokeshire in the early hours of Friday morning, lingering during the day before moving off in a north easterly direction in the evening.

Yellow weather warning issued for Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire and most of Wales has also been issued a yellow weather warning for Friday (March 1) due to rain which is likely to cause disruptions.

The weather warning will be in place across all of Pembrokeshire on Friday from 12am to 3pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move north and east on Friday.

"10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations. With much of the rain falling in 3 hours some travel disruption is probable.

"Some snow is also likely to affect some higher routes and communities for a brief time."