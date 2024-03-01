Based on the 2006 award-winning hit film, the musical will involve familiar songs and routines from the film.

The storyline will portray East High's superstar athlete, Troy, and Gabriella, a science enthusiast, wanting to audition for the spring musical.

Their journey involves navigating through various high school cliques, while competing with Sharpay and Ryan, the theatre stars.

The musical is set to inspire audiences with its message of friendship, self-discovery, and teamwork.

Matinee and evening shows are scheduled for March 9 at 2pm and March 10, at 2pm and 6pm.

Tickets cost £11 (concessions £8), and can be bought by visiting the Mwldan website or contacting the box office on 01239 621200.

For further information on Dynamix and their classes, contact Laura at 07790 586064 or via email at laura@dynamixperformingarts.co.uk.