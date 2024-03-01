This week has seen Wales celebrating its tradition of fine fish and chips, with Ship Deck in Caerphilly winning Takeaway of the Year at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

No matter where you go, you are not too far away from one of our many independent takeaways offering cod and chips, fish cakes, curry sauce or any other of our fish and chip favourites.

If you are wondering which Pembrokeshire chippies are the most popular, then this list will have you covered, with a number of fantastic takeaways that cover all corners of the county that come highly recommended.

READ MORE: New McDonald's in Pembrokeshire opens its doors

Each of the following locations have ratings of either four and a half or four out of five on TripAdvisor, meaning the chances of you having a bad meal in them is slim, to say the least.

Here are the top ten fish and chip shops in Pembrokeshire, according to the locals, along with their TripAdvisor citations:

1) Tenbys Fish and Chips, Tenby

Tenbys Fish and Chips in Tenby (Image: Google)

"Serving up fish and chips with a crispy batter, this establishment is known for its cod and scampi, alongside a selection of sides like mushy peas. Portions are ample, with a focus on fresh, made-to-order meals."

Tenbys Fish and Chips is open every day from midday until late and has an average rating of 4.5/5 from 540 reviews.

2) Hooked At 31, Fishguard

"Embracing seaside flavours, this eatery features handmade fish cakes and fresh fish and chips, complemented by a selection of ice cream. Portions may reflect pricing, with a click and collect option available."

Hooked At 31 in Fishguard is open for "pop-up dates", details on which can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant has an average rating of 4.5/5 from 404 reviews.

3) The Pirate, Amroth

"Beachside eatery serving a variety of pub grub, including fish and chips and curry dishes. Outdoor seating provides coastal views, complemented by a well-stocked gift shop."

The Pirate in Amroth is open from 10am from Friday to Tuesday and closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant has an average rating of 4.5/5 from 350 reviews.

4) Rowlies Fish & Chips, Pembroke

Rowlies Fish and Chips in Pembroke (Image: Google)

Fish and chip shop near a notable castle offering a modern take on the classic British dish, featuring crispy batter and mushy peas. Curry sauce and chip portions are highlights in an upmarket setting.

Rowlies Fish & Chips in Pembroke is open from 11am until 8pm from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays. The restaurant has an average rating of 4.5/5 from 296 reviews.

5) Coronation Chippy, Haverfordwest

"Generous portions of fresh fish and Pembrokeshire spuds are the hallmark of this chip shop. While some find the batter hard, the fish and chips combo is a local favourite for a casual meal."

Coronation Chippy in Haverfordwest is open from 3.30pm until 9pm from Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays. The restaurant has an average rating of 4.5/5 from 115 reviews.

6) The Dolphin Fish & Chips, Goodwick

"Freshly cooked fish and chips anchor the menu, complemented by a selection of sides like mushy peas and curry sauce. The spacious interior includes indoor and outdoor seating. Options available for all ages."

The Dolphin Fish & Chips in Goodwick is open from midday until 9pm from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays. The restaurant has an average rating of 4.5/5 from 26 reviews.

7) Marina Fish Chips & More, Saundersfoot

"Harbourside venue serving fresh fish and chips with a light batter. Noted for generous portions and a selection of sauces. Casual dining space with a clean and spacious interior."

Marina Fish Chips & More in Saundersfoot is open from midday until 7.30pm from Monday to Saturday and from midday until 5pm on Sundays. The restaurant has an average rating of 4/5 from 1,031 reviews.

8) Park Road Fish & Chip Shop, Tenby

"Traditional fish and chips are the specialty here, featuring a selection of seafood like haddock, complemented by crispy batter and a notable curry sauce. The ambiance is laid-back and local-focused."

Park Road Fish & Chip Shop in Tenby is open from midday until 8.30pm from Monday to Saturday and from midday until 8pm on Sundays. The restaurant has an average rating of 4/5 from 618 reviews.

9) Bowen's Fish & Chip Shop, St Dogmaels

"Renowned for fish and chips with crispy batter and well-prepared fish alongside hearty portions of chips. Homemade tartare and curry sauces complement the fare in a clean establishment favoured by locals."

Bowen's Fish & Chip Shop in St Dogmaels is open from 4.30pm until 8pm seven days a week and for lunch on Fridays and Saturdays. It has an average rating of 4/5 from 358 reviews.

10) Peter's Plaice, St Davids

"Embrace tradition with hearty portions of fish and chips, accompanied by praised mushy peas and curry sauce. Options for gluten-free dishes cater to varied diets, and beer is available."

Peter's Plaice in St Davids is open from midday until 8pm from Wednesday until Saturday, and has an average rating of 4/5 from 124 reviews.