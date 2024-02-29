Emergency services were called following a report of a car crashing in to a set of traffic lights at around 2.50am on the Pensarn roundabout.

The road was closed in both directions between Nantycaws and Carmarthen throughout the morning while officers investigated the incident.

A man, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital, but later died.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 2.50am, this morning (Thursday, February 29).

“A car has collided with the traffic lights on the A48 at Pensarn roundabout, Carmarthen.

“Sadly the male driver of the car has passed away in hospital.

“The A48 from Nantycaws to Carmarthen was closed with diversions in place and has since reopened.

“Thank you to all motorists who were affected by the road closure for their patience.”