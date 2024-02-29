The Welsh Government announced today - Thursday, February 29 - that its proposal for the bypass, initially approved in 2017, will now move into the next stage of development.

Julie James, the minister for climate change, stated that this development resulted from "constructive discussions with Adam Price, Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr."

The plans include potential options for new roads and one-way streets (Image: Welsh Government)

A highlighted feature of the plan is a package of 'sustainable transport interventions designed to support active travel and induce modal shift in Llandeilo and Ffairfach.'

Ms James shared that a new road would relieve the impact of traffic in Llandeilo's town centre while contributing to a broader regeneration project that would improve commercial centres' environments.

She further confirmed plans to introduce a one-way traffic flow system on Rhosmaen Street, which could lead to improved air quality on the existing A483 at this location.

READ MORE: Driver dies in hospital after serious A48 crash in early hours

The statement indicates ambitions for the new road to support an enhanced community environment, including the reduction of road speeds at sensitive locations such as Ysgol Bro Dinefwr, improving safety.

Adam Price MS expressed his delight over the confirmation, saying: "I’m delighted that we finally have a plan in place for this bypass.

"The people of Llandeilo have been clear in their desire for it and we have worked hard over the last few years to get this plan into action."

Some draft plans were also released. (Image: Welsh Government)

On the next plans, he said: "My job now will be to ensure that the Welsh Government stick to this delivery timeline so that the people of Llandeilo can enjoy a safer town centre with significantly less pollution."

Echoing these sentiments, Cefin Campbell, Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales, shared his pleasure over the announcement.

He pointed out the long-awaited nature of the confirmation and his hope that this would signal a faster pace in further project developments.