Initially established in 2016, the taskforce has broadened its scope to tackle not just deliberate but also accidental fires, frequently sparked through reckless behaviour in the countryside.

In 2023, Welsh fire services responded to 1,880 grass fire incidents, marking a 45 per cent decrease on the previous year; deliberate fires also fell by 1,059 (45 per cent) to 1,301. The taskforce wants to continue in this direction.

Annually, fire destroys thousands of hectares of open spaces, wildlife habitats and countryside.

Peter Greenslade, chairperson of Operation Dawns Glaw and corporate head of prevention and protection for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, issued an appeal on St David's Day.

He said: "We launch our campaign again this year on St David's Day, with a patriotic plea that we all continue to work together to build a healthier and more resilient Welsh landscape. "We want to work with our communities, farmers, and landowners to share our knowledge and understanding of the effect that both deliberate and accidental fires have on our communities."

The operation is also continuing collaborative efforts with farmers and landowners, reminding them about legal burning seasons and safety precautions.