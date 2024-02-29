Dreams really do come true as Ship Deck in Trethomas, Caerphilly, took home the Takeaway of the Year prize at the National Fish and Chip Awards, beating competition from County Durham and North Ayrshire.

It is only the third time in the awards' 36 years that the prestigious Takeaway of the Year award has come to Wales. The awards took place at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.

Celebration time for Ship Deck (Image: The National Federation of Fish Friers)

Owned by Ryan and Kimberley Hughes, the popular chippy opened in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength since.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Mr Hughes, who has been in fish and chip industry since he was 15, said they are "proud to bring the award back to Caerphilly" and thanked his "amazing team".

Mr Hughes said: “We weren’t expecting to win, when they announced third and second, we thought we weren’t going to be called and then they announced that we had won. Coming first is a completely new ball game.

The Ship Deck team (Image: Newsquest)

“It is such a big achievement, even just coming in the top 10 was fantastic.

“We’re only a small village shop and this is something we have wanted for such a long time. We are so proud to bring the award back to Caerphilly with us.

“We couldn’t do this without our amazing team or customers and can’t thank them enough.”

The couple now have their eyes on becoming ambassadors in the fish and chip industry and are to remain focused ‘on keeping their standards high.’

Ship Deck collecting their award for Takeaway of the Year (Image: The National Federation of Fish Friers)

Mr Hughes said: “Out customers are so important to us, and we want to remain loyal to them.

“Our team and I are human, and we will always try our best.

“We want to keep our standards high, make sure the quality stays consistent and ensure that our team are ok.

“Kimberley and I would like to become ambassadors in the industry in terms of sustainability.”

Ship Deck's award winning fish and chips (Image: Ship Deck)

There really is no rest for the wicked as the couple headed back to ShipDeck the day of being crowned Takeaway of the Year.

The Argus paid a visit to ShipDeck last week and tasted their award winning delights and wont be able to resist coming back soon.

Cardiff's Zero Plus Fish & Chips took home the Marketing & Innovation Award.

Winners and runners up at the National Fish and Chip Awards:

Here are the businesses which have taken ‘pole’ position in their categories.

Takeaway of the Year

1st: Ship Deck – Caerphilly, Wales

2nd: Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington, County Durham

3rd: The Fish Works – Largs, Scotland

Restaurant of the Year

1st: Knights Fish Restaurant - Glastonbury, Somerset

2nd: Pier Point Restaurant – Torquay, Devon

3rd: Noah’s - Bristol

Field to Frier

Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham

Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year

Jamie Russo from Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland

Newcomer of the Year

Redcloak Fish Bar - Stonehaven, Scotland

Employee of the Year

Jamie Toland – Taylors, Greater Manchester

Mobile Operator of the Year

Jojo’s Fish and Chips – Stafford, Staffordshire

Multiple Operator of the Year

Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham

Environment and Sustainability Award

Whiteheads Fish and Chips - Hornsea, East Yorkshire

Staff Training and Development Award

The Real Food Café - Tyndrum, Scotland

Marketing & Innovation Award

Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff, Wales

Quality Accreditation Champion

French's Fish Shop - Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Overseas Fish and Chip Shop

Wright’s Fish and Chips - Georgia, USA

Supplier of The Year Award

Ceres

Outstanding Achievement

Derek Dews, T.Quality

Speaking about the event, awards organiser and President of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook said: “We are bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders. It’s a privilege to be able to support and encourage them further and they should all be proud of what they’ve achieved.

"Fish and chip teams rarely have a moment to pause but we hope everyone takes some time to enjoy the celebrations ahead of getting back to what they do best.”