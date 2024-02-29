Cod-gratulations are in order as a family-run Welsh fish and chip shop has been crowned the best in the UK.
Dreams really do come true as Ship Deck in Trethomas, Caerphilly, took home the Takeaway of the Year prize at the National Fish and Chip Awards, beating competition from County Durham and North Ayrshire.
It is only the third time in the awards' 36 years that the prestigious Takeaway of the Year award has come to Wales. The awards took place at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.
Owned by Ryan and Kimberley Hughes, the popular chippy opened in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength since.
Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Mr Hughes, who has been in fish and chip industry since he was 15, said they are "proud to bring the award back to Caerphilly" and thanked his "amazing team".
Mr Hughes said: “We weren’t expecting to win, when they announced third and second, we thought we weren’t going to be called and then they announced that we had won. Coming first is a completely new ball game.
“It is such a big achievement, even just coming in the top 10 was fantastic.
“We’re only a small village shop and this is something we have wanted for such a long time. We are so proud to bring the award back to Caerphilly with us.
“We couldn’t do this without our amazing team or customers and can’t thank them enough.”
The couple now have their eyes on becoming ambassadors in the fish and chip industry and are to remain focused ‘on keeping their standards high.’
Mr Hughes said: “Out customers are so important to us, and we want to remain loyal to them.
“Our team and I are human, and we will always try our best.
“We want to keep our standards high, make sure the quality stays consistent and ensure that our team are ok.
“Kimberley and I would like to become ambassadors in the industry in terms of sustainability.”
There really is no rest for the wicked as the couple headed back to ShipDeck the day of being crowned Takeaway of the Year.
The Argus paid a visit to ShipDeck last week and tasted their award winning delights and wont be able to resist coming back soon.
Cardiff's Zero Plus Fish & Chips took home the Marketing & Innovation Award.
Winners and runners up at the National Fish and Chip Awards:
Here are the businesses which have taken ‘pole’ position in their categories.
Takeaway of the Year
1st: Ship Deck – Caerphilly, Wales
2nd: Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington, County Durham
3rd: The Fish Works – Largs, Scotland
Restaurant of the Year
1st: Knights Fish Restaurant - Glastonbury, Somerset
2nd: Pier Point Restaurant – Torquay, Devon
3rd: Noah’s - Bristol
Field to Frier
Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham
Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year
Jamie Russo from Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland
Newcomer of the Year
Redcloak Fish Bar - Stonehaven, Scotland
Employee of the Year
Jamie Toland – Taylors, Greater Manchester
Mobile Operator of the Year
Jojo’s Fish and Chips – Stafford, Staffordshire
Multiple Operator of the Year
Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham
Environment and Sustainability Award
Whiteheads Fish and Chips - Hornsea, East Yorkshire
Staff Training and Development Award
The Real Food Café - Tyndrum, Scotland
Marketing & Innovation Award
Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff, Wales
Quality Accreditation Champion
French's Fish Shop - Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
Overseas Fish and Chip Shop
Wright’s Fish and Chips - Georgia, USA
Supplier of The Year Award
Ceres
Outstanding Achievement
Derek Dews, T.Quality
Speaking about the event, awards organiser and President of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook said: “We are bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders. It’s a privilege to be able to support and encourage them further and they should all be proud of what they’ve achieved.
"Fish and chip teams rarely have a moment to pause but we hope everyone takes some time to enjoy the celebrations ahead of getting back to what they do best.”
