The supermarket giant said it would look to cut roles in its contact centre in Widnes, in Cheshire, at its in-store bakeries and a few at local fulfilment centres.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: "As we move into the next phase of our strategy, we are making some difficult, but necessary decisions.

“I know today’s news is unsettling for affected colleagues and we will do everything we can to support them.”

How the job cuts will affect Sainsbury's staff

Sainsbury's said a “very small proportion” of staff would be impacted by the cuts and could be helped to find new roles where possible.

While other staff will simply be relocated.

At Widnes a “vast majority” of its staff will see their employment move to a different company which Sainsbury’s already works with.

All of Sainsbury’s Careline services will now be run by this external company, Sainsbury’s said.

While it added the company also plans to move more of its shops “to a more efficient way of freshly baking products”.

Mr Roberts said: “Sainsbury’s has reassured affected colleagues that it will find alternative roles for them where possible, as it will for any colleague affected by changes proposed today.”

It said the money it saves will be reinvested into the business to give customers “great value, quality and service.”