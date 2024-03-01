In his address to the Welsh Parliament, he offered prayers to the Senedd members encouraging them with the timeless words of the Patron Saint of Wales - St David: to "be joyful, keep the faith and do the little things".

The message was delivered to Cardiff Bay's Senedd by representatives from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi Church in Wales VA School and Canon Leigh Richardson, the Sub-Dean of St Davids Cathedral.

The Bishop's heartfelt note to the members of Senedd acknowledged the pressures they face amidst these trying times.

He reassured them saying, "During these difficult days for Wales and the world, I am mindful of the responsibilities and pressures put upon all members of the Senedd as you face hard decisions and challenging situations."

He continued in his message saying, "My St David’s Day message is a simple and sincere one.

"That is, to express heartfelt thanks and gratitude for all that you are doing for the well-being of the people of Wales."

In his first year as Bishop, Dorrien Davies is scheduled to lead the annual St David’s Day celebrations on March 1 in St Davids.

The day will begin at 9.30am with a heartening address by the Bishop to school pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi Church in Wales School during a service in the monumental St Davids Cathedral.

His duties will extend to blessing the holy well at St Non’s, dedicated to St David's mother, before commencing the annual pilgrim walk at 11.15am to the Oriel Y Parc visitor centre, where he'll take part in the customary illumination of the St David stone at midday.

Bishop Dorrien Davies added eagerly that "St Davids is a unique place, where the veil between this world and the next is very thin, enabling us to reach out and touch the divine".

He concluded by expressing his wishes for people commemorating St David's Day, saying: "I would like to extend to all people, who are commemorating this day, my continued prayers, and, as Bishop of St Davids, my Episcopal Blessing."

In the afternoon, he will guide the pupils from Ysgol Penboyr VC School, Felindre, in the cathedral, with the entire school making a pilgrimage to St Davids for this special occasion.

The daylong celebration will conclude with the Patronal Choral Eucharist at 6pm, inviting all to partake in this procession and service, with Bishop Dorrien presiding and delivering the sermon.