- Snow has fallen in areas of Pembrokeshire this morning while the weather further afield in Ceredigion has caused travel disruption.
- St David's Day has brought snow over the Preselli Hills to the north of the county
- The A44 between Aberystwyth and Ponterwyd has been closed
- Follow below for updates
