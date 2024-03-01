Live

Pembrokeshire roads latest as snow shuts west Wales roads

Weather
By Stephen D'Albiac

  • Snow has fallen in areas of Pembrokeshire this morning while the weather further afield in Ceredigion has caused travel disruption.
  • St David's Day has brought snow over the Preselli Hills to the north of the county
  • The A44 between Aberystwyth and Ponterwyd has been closed
  • Follow below for updates

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos