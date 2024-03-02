The Times and Sunday Times Best Places to Stay 2024 directory listed Penally Abbey as the top choice in Wales.

The guide is divided into nine separate regions, encompassing locations from the Scottish Highlands to the coasts of Cornwall.

This week, the directory, a comprehensive list of the top 100 places to stay in the UK, was revealed.

It can be accessed through an online interactive guide from March 1 and as a supplement in the newspaper on March 3.

Penally Abbey is described in the guide as "a Welsh weekender of dreams: escapist, wildly romantic yet with interior magazine glamour."

The rooms are lauded for their grandeur, offering guests an almost 'theatrical flair' with the decor.

Claire Irvin, head of travel of The Times and Sunday Times, highlighted the challenges faced by the hotel industry amidst increased running costs and recruitment issues.

She said: "UK hotels have an even more challenging task than ever before – offering a unique and memorable experience whilst representing relative value for money."

Ms Irvin emphasised the importance of consistently high standards, indicating that all the hotels chosen "share the same commitment to consistency and excellence our readers – and their hard earned cash – deserve."

Susan d’Arcy, hotel expert at The Times and Sunday Times, mentioned the importance of a comprehensive hotel experience.

This includes interactive activities, inventive dining options, and showcasing local talent.

Ms d'Arcy adds: "It's definitely more fun for guests."

The guide comprises ten different categories alongside the regional ones including; Beach, Boutique, Cheap and Chic, City, Countryside, Foodie, Hotels for Kids, London, Pubs with Rooms, and Romance.

It focuses on comfort, service, value, personality, and warmth.