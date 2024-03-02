Rhian Warlow and Daniel Davies were stopped in a car on the A477 heading towards Milford Haven on the afternoon of December 29, after officers were informed the car was suspected of being linked to drugs supply.

The pair told officers they had been shopping at B&Q in Carmarthen, but when the car was searched, a 493 gram block of cocaine was found underneath a panel in the boot.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter said this had a street value of around £61,000.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

They were both arrested at the scene, and Warlow told officers she had left her daughter at home. The police went to her address and found her 10-year-old daughter asleep. They could smell cannabis in the home.

When searching the address, officers found four bags of cannabis totalling 921 grams of cannabis – with a street value of just over £10,000.

The also found cash scattered around the address, with £1,255 found in a cardboard box, £679 in loose change, and £260 in notes in the bedroom.

Ms Cutter said that Warlow had bought a number of luxury items – including Rolex and Royal Oak watches, a BMW key ring with a diamond in it, and diamond jewellery.

Messages were recovered from Davies’ phone which showed he was often dealing in ounces and sometimes selling boxes – in kilograms – of drugs.

The messages from Davies set out Warlow as his driver and the recipient of the money, but the messages on her phone showed she also facilitated deals herself.

The court heard that Davies had two previous convictions for six offences – the last of which was in 2007, while Warlow has one conviction for one offence from 2009.

Daniel Davies and Rhian Warlow have been sentenced for dealing cocaine and cannabis in the Milford Haven area. (Image: Facebook)

Dan Griffiths, in mitigation for Davies, said: “He was initially a cannabis user who turned initially to supplying in order to fund his own use. He quickly realised he could turn a profit.

“His overwhelming regret is in the process he involved Miss Warlow. He feels entirely responsible for her involvement in this case and the impact this will have on her relationship with her children.

“For that, Mr Davies is truly sorry.”

Mr Griffiths said Davies, 35, of Hawthorn Path in Milford Haven, had already completed several courses in prison – including food hygiene, health and safety, and education.

Harry Dickens, for 31-year-old Warlow, of Gelliswick Road in Hakin, said: “Miss Warlow is extremely remorseful, not only for the impact it will have on her but also the impact it will have on her relationship with her children – particularly at this formative stage of their lives.

“She maintains she didn’t understand the full scope of [the operation]. But she did understand it was drug-related.

“There’s a degree of naivety.

“This is her first experience of custody and she intends for it to be her only one.”

The pair both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and being concerned in the supply of both drugs too.

The judge, Recorder Barry Clarke, sentenced Davies to a total of three years, while Warlow was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years. As part of this, she must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Ms Cutter said that there would be an application to recover any profits the couple made from their offending under the Proceeds of Crime Act.