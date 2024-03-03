Vaughan Gething confirmed £5.25 million has been restored to the 2024-25 apprenticeship budget, taking overall investment to more than £143 million a year.

However, Wales’ economy minister warned the loss of former EU funding means there will still be an impact on apprenticeships.

Mr Gething said this will be compounded by a UK Government decision to prevent councils from using replacement funds to support Wales-wide programmes.

He outlined the aims of a new apprenticeship policy statement: strengthening important sectors; plugging skills gaps and boosting productivity, and tackling economic inequality.

Paul Davies, the Conservatives’ shadow minister, described the statement on February 27 as a disappointing attempt to paper over the cracks.

Mr Davies warned the three aims of the policy statement are meaningless if the sector does not have enough funding in the medium and longer term.

“The reality is the sector will still receive a significant cut to its budget,” he said. “Rather than a cut of £17.5 million, the sector is now facing a cut of £12.25 million.”

Mr Gething stressed the need to balance the overall budget which he said is worth £1.3 billion less in real terms than when it was set in 2021.

Luke Fletcher welcomed the reversal of cuts as a step in the right direction but warned that the future of apprenticeships remains in a precarious place.

Raising concerns about poor communication, Plaid Cymru’s shadow minister warned: “The sector was told to expect a three per cent cut then it turned out to be a 24 per cent cut.

“And now this reversal, as welcome as it is – the uncertainty hasn't been good for the sector and its long-term planning.”

Mr Fletcher warned it will take years to recover from the loss of apprenticeship places.

Laura Anne Jones, the Conservatives’ shadow education minister, criticised Welsh ministers for breaking a manifesto commitment to create 125,000 all-age apprenticeships by 2026.

Mr Gething highlighted Conservative commitments to replace EU funding, saying: “It is simply not the case that that manifesto pledge has even come close to being kept.”

He added: “We're still having to make terrible choices in other parts of the budget to make sure there's a budget that balances, and that's very uncomfortable.”