Sian Richardson, who founded The Bluetits Chill Swimmers, a global community of over 120,000 people regularly taking part in social cold water swimming sessions and outdoor adventures, received the Prime Minister’s Points of Light award on Wednesday.

Established in 2014, Sian has grown the community into a social enterprise which supports members to gain coaching and water qualifications. As well as providing a safe and inclusive space for people to safely explore the physical and mental benefits of outdoor swimming, Sian regularly speaks at events across the UK about non-competitive swimming, water safety, and coaching.

Sian was presented with her award at a St David’s day reception at Downing Street on February 28, by the Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies.

Congratulating James and Sian on their awards, Mr Davies, said: “Congratulations to Sian on her Points of Light Award. She has made a fantastic contribution to her community in Pembrokeshire, encouraging people to experience the benefits of cold water swimming by creating a social and supportive club.

“And she has done a brilliant job of spreading the word about water safety and helping others gain important qualifications. I’m delighted that her work has been recognised.”

Stephen Crabb, Sian’s local MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, added: “I am delighted that Sian has been recognised by the Prime Minister for her outstanding work in setting up the Bluetits Chill Swimmers.

From its Pembrokeshire beginnings, the Bluetits has become a global movement promoting the physical and mental health benefits of cold water swimming.

“I am thrilled that Sian has put Pembrokeshire on the map in this way. Her vision, energy and sheer hard work have led to a huge growth in the number of people participating in this outdoor activity both in Pembrokeshire and further afield.”

Sian said she was thrilled ane grateful to receive the award: “This recognises not only my work as the founder of The Bluetits Chill Swimmers, but also the incredible contributions of all the Bluetits who have made this award possible,” she said.

“This recognition validates our collective efforts in building a community that promotes adventure, well-being, and connection. Thank you for this incredible honour, and a special praise to all the Bluetits who have played a vital role in our journey.”

Sian is the 2277th recipients of the Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a positive change within their community and inspiring others.