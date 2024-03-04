Gary Hicks, of Oregon Way in Luton, was charged with five sexual offences against two children in the Milford Haven area between 1985 and 1989.

Hicks was accused of two charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child between 1987 and 1989, both relating to a girl aged between nine and 11 years old.

He was also charged with inciting the girl to commit an act of gross indecency on at least 20 occasions during the same two-and-a-half year period.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The defendant also faced two charges of indecent assault – the first on at least five occasions against the same girl, and the second against a boy under the age of 16 on at least 10 occasions between 1985 and 1989.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Huw Rees set a trial date of July 29. Hicks was readmitted to unconditional bail.