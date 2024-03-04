Isaac Ghinea, 32, of Shayer Road, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

Ghinea was alleged to have stolen alcohol worth £624.50 from Tesco in Pembroke Dock on January 8.

He was also charged with going equipped for theft, after being found with metal cutters, pliers, magnetic pliers and rolls of tin foil in Pembroke Dock on February 12.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 27.

Ghinea – who was described as having a flagrant disregard for people and their property – was sentenced to eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. As part of this, he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He must pay £624.50 in compensation to Tesco, as well as £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.