A SOUTHAMPTON man stole more than £620-worth of alcohol from a Pembrokeshire shop before being found with metal cutters and pliers.
Isaac Ghinea, 32, of Shayer Road, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.
Ghinea was alleged to have stolen alcohol worth £624.50 from Tesco in Pembroke Dock on January 8.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He was also charged with going equipped for theft, after being found with metal cutters, pliers, magnetic pliers and rolls of tin foil in Pembroke Dock on February 12.
The defendant pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 27.
Ghinea – who was described as having a flagrant disregard for people and their property – was sentenced to eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. As part of this, he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
He must pay £624.50 in compensation to Tesco, as well as £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here