Police are appealing for witnesses after criminals have targeted an ancient Pembrokeshire monument under cover of darkness.
During the late evening of February 5 and the early hours of February 6 2024, criminals removed a slate cover from an ancient cross stone, believed to date back to the sixth century.
The cross stone is situated opposite St Oswald’s School at Jeffreyston. It is believed that it was historically used as a coffin rest, believed to be dating from the sixth century.
Anyone with any information relating to this incident should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 and ask for PC 1247, giving reference 24000154121.
