The motoring group says that the current average price for a litre of unleaded is £144.01 and for a litre of diesel is 152.57 with prices forecast to rise.

Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch, which has been bringing us fuel prices from across the county for 81 weeks, has again compiled its weekly top spots to fill up in terms of economy, with many Pembrokeshire forecourts falling below the national average.

Here they are:

Top Nine Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 136.7p: Victoria Filling Station, Milford .

No. 2 - 137.9p: Robeston Wathen; Tesco Milford Haven.

No. 3 - 138.9p: Crymych; Begelly/Kilgetty; Kiln Park.

No. 4 - 140.9p: FiveWays, Tenby; Lamphey, Murco; Tesco, Pembroke Dock.

No. 5 - 141.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Pelcomb; Green Garage, Pembroke; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Llandewi Velfrey.

No. 6 - 142.9p: East Gate, Narberth; Fishguard Pendre Garage; Pentlepoir, The Old Pump.

No. 7 - 143.9p: Tesco, Haverfordwest; Pentlepoir, Services; Square and Compass .

No. 8 - 144.9p: Llanteg; Morrisons, Haverfordwest .

No. 9 - 147.9p: Seafront Garage Goodwick .

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 147.7p: Victoria Filling Station, Milford.

No. 2 - 147.9p: Tesco, Milford Haven.

No. 3 - 148.9p: Crymych ; Kiln Park, Tenby.

No. 4 - 149.9p: Crossways, Neyland ; Green Garage, Pembroke; Robeston Wathen; Tesco, Pembroke Dock ; Begelly/Kilgetty.

No. 5 - 150.9p: Lamphey, Murco ; FiveWays, Tenby .

No. 6 - 151.9p: Llandewi Velfrey; Tesco, Haverfordwest; Pelcomb .

No. 7 - 152.9p: Ocean Haze, St Davids; Pentlepoir, The Old Pump; East Gate, Narberth .

No. 8 - 153.9p: Morrisons, Haverfordwest ; Pentlepoir, Services; Square and Compass.

No. 9 - 154.9p: Llanteg .

No. 10 - 157.9p: Seafront Garage Goodwick.