Former Cosheston boy, Craig Maxwell, is hoping to raise a monumental £1m to enhance, improve and develop the cancer pathway in Wales.

Craig, who went to school in Tenby, was just 40 when he was diagnosed with incurable and inoperable EGFR lung and bone cancer.

In the face of adversity, having been told he had a limited time to live, he has thrown himself into raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to help others detect cancer earlier.

He is aiming to raise £1m for the Maxwell Family Fund, a fund as part of Velindre Cancer Centre through a 23 day coast path walk and a three day bike ride.

Supporters flocked into Fishguard and Goodwick Rugby Club on Wednesday morning to join Craig, comedian Rhod Gilbert and Welsh Rugby star Sam Warburton on the Goodwick to St Davids leg of the walk.

“It’s been amazing,” said Craig Seeing all the different views that we’ve seen and the support that we’ve had has been incredible.

With 12 days left of walking Craig said it was getting harder physically and mentally but the support and the cause were helping him to keep going.

“Because of my experience with cancer, I want to make sure the money that we raise gives the chance of helping the next families in Wales to deal with this,” he said.

Craig added that seeing the money raised go up past the £700,000 had also helped keep him focused as had the community support.

“The friends and people who have come along to help and support keeps you motivated,” he said. “ An amazing amount of people have come out to support us. It’s been incredible as we have got closer to Pembrokeshire and as we go around Pembrokeshire.”

Rhod Gilbert who has ‘dubious honour of being both a patron and patient of Velindre joined Craig for the Goodwick to St Davids leg of the walk.

The comedian has always been involved in fundraising for Velindre and has joined hikes in Nepal, Pategonia, Peru, Morocco. He got his own cancer diagnosis while leading a hike in Cuba.

“It was always something I loved doing and a good thing to be involved with it’s a really big part of my life now,” he said.

He met Craig for the fist time just before they set off but had read about his walk and thought it was ‘a very moving story and a terrific ambition.”

Rhod was undaunted by the wet and muddy conditions the walkers were set to face. He said that the grim conditions would make it extra challenging but would increase camaraderie.

“On these walks you talk to people in ways that you wouldn’t normally, you get to know each other on a different level,” he said.

“There is something magical on these walks, there’s nothing like them.”

To support Craig's mission visit the-maxwell-family-fund.justgiving-sites.com or click on the link above.