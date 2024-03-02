Local school pupils and care in the community members and their dazzling dragons walked down St David’s High Street, led by the riotous rhythms of Samba Doc and followed by hundreds of locals.

The annual Dragon Parade was organised by Oriel y Parc, National Park Discovery Centre.

Pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Ysgol Ger y Llan, Holy Name Catholic Primary School and Cylch Croesgoch Playgroup were joined by the Mayor of St Davids and St Davids Cathedral’s Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones and Revd Canon Sheridan Angharad James.

The schools and community groups worked on their dragons and decorative dragon egg designs during the free workshops for local schools delivered by artist, Kate Evans.

Hundreds of people lined the streets and joined in the parade making the best of a gap in the weather to enjoy the dragons, music and community spirit.

The schools and groups who took part in the procession were: Care in the Community, St Davids with artist Elly Morgan; Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Years 2 and 4; Ysgol Ger y Llan, Letterston, Year 3 and 4; Holy Name Catholic Primary School, Fishguard, Reception and Cylch Meithrin, Croesgoch Playgroup.

You can watch our live coverage of the parade here.

Hundreds more people joined in the procession as it went from Oriel y Parc to Cross Square and back again.

“We started in sunshine and ended in a downpour but had a lot of fun along the way,” said Oriel y Parc manager Rachel Perkins.