Vanessa and Alan Bushell retired as Goodwick Cubs leaders last month in an emotional ceremony where their cubs presented them with gifts and heartfelt thanks.

Vanessa, who was known as Akela has helped guide and inspire hundreds of north Pembrokeshire children over the last 50 years.

She became a leader in 1977 but had been helping at Goodwick Cubs for her Queen 's Guide Award before that.

Alan, who has always been known to the cubs by his first name, officially became an assistant scout leader in 1996 but had been supporting the group long before that.

“They will both be well missed,” said a grateful parent. “But having given so much time and energy to the cubs they are overdue a bit of rest and time to themselves.”

Michael Annis is taking over as the new Akela.

“He has huge boots to fill as Vanessa and Alan were well loved and fantastic leaders,” said the parent.

Summing up her and Alan’s decades of scout leading experience Vanessa simply said ‘it has been fun’.

Goodwick Sea Scout Group currently runs three different groups: Beavers for six to eight year olds; cubs for eight-10 year olds; Sea Scouts for 10-14year olds. If there is enough interest it will look to start a Squirrels group for four to five year olds.

For more information email goodwick@pembrokeshirescouts.org.uk or visit Goodwick Sea Scout Group on Facebook.