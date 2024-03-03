Police have confirmed that they are investigating the sudden death of a teenage boy and have asked the public not to speculate on the circumstances.
Dyfed-Powys police said that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the 15-year-old boy on the afternoon on Friday, March 1.
They said that the teen’s loved ones are being given support from specialist officers.
The death, which happened at a location near Lampeter, is not being treated as suspicious.
“We are aware of concern in the community,” said a police spokesperson.
“However, as an investigation is ongoing, we would ask that support is given to the family by not speculating on the circumstances surrounding the death.”
A police statement said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy at a location near Lampeter on Friday afternoon, 1st March 2024.
“The family is being supported by specialist officers.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
