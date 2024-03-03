Hundreds of people, led by Small World Theatre’s giant red dragon puppet, processed down Cardigan High Street to celebrate our national day.

More than 400 pupils from local schools took part in the event, carrying flags, homemade banners and wearing daffodils.

There was an array of national dress from national costumes to bucket hats and rugby shirts, dragons and daffodils.

The heartwarming community event culminated at Cardigan Castle where participants enjoyed a hearty Welsh sing song.

The event was CERED, Ceredigion County Council, Cardigan Castle and Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi.