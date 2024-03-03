Well, perhaps surprisingly, it could get you a surprisingly spacious one-bedroom flat with off road parking close to the centre of a county town.

This recently renovated one bedroom apartment is located at 20 City Road in Haverfordwest and is on the market for £49,995 with agents JJ Morris.

The flat is one of the cheapest year-round ready to move into properties in Pembrokeshire listed on Rightmove.

The agents say that it would make an ideal first time buy or investment. They say it could be easily converted into a two-bedroom apartment and would generate an expected rental yield of at least seven percent. There are 67 years left on the current lease.

JJ Morris describes the flat as ‘ a recently improved one bedroom apartment in Haverfordwest town centre, within easy access to the shops, amenities, and facilities the county town has to offer’.

“The apartment is surprisingly spacious for a one bedroom property, with a large lounge, good sized double bedroom, nice breakfast kitchen, and bathroom,” adds the agent.

“The communal hallway allows access to this second-floor apartment, and there is allocated off-road parking space to the rear of the property.

The details are as follows: Entrance To: - Entrance to the property is via a communal entrance, leading to the main stairwell.

Communal Hallway - Leading to the 2nd floor flat.

Door To: - Lounge - 4.72m x 4.06m (15'6 x 13'4) - Double glazed sash window to fore x 2, electric fire with decorative surround, T.V and telephone points.

Bedroom - 3.76m x 2.59m (12'4 x 8'6) - Double glazed sash window to fore, T.V point, electric radiator.

Hallway - L-shaped hallway, 4 steps leading down to: Breakfast Kitchen - 4.72m x 3.20m max (15'6 x 10'6 max) - Double glazed window to side, a range of wall and base units with complementary work surface, stainless steel sink with mixer tap, plumbing for washing machine, integrated oven and grill with extractor over, part tiled walls, storage cupboard.

Bathroom - 4.72m x 2.16m (15'6 x 7'1) - Double glazed window to side, bath with shower over, wash hand basin, low-level W.C, part tiled walls.

Externally - There is no garden space other than the allocated parking and shed directly outside of the main front door.

Off Road Parking - Allocated parking for one vehicle.

20 City Road is being marketed by JJ Morris. To contact the agent, vist the office at 4 Picton Place, Haverfordwest; ring 01437 760440 or email Haverfordwest@jjmorris.com