The plaque celebrating the life of Jemima Nicholas is now proudly on display outside Fishguard Town Hall.

The day of local celebrations began with a parade including Fishguard Sea Cadets, Pembrokeshire Yeomanry ,army cadets and Goodwick Cubs.

Also featuring in the procession from the Golden Mile to the Gorsedd Circle at Penslade was Jemima’s Army, a collection of local women dressed up as the feisty Fishguard heroine and her crew. Among them were members of the original ‘army’ set up to celebrate the bicentenary celebrations on 1997.

Historians Edward Perkins and the Reverend Richard Davies both gave short but informative talks on Jemima, the formidable Fishguard woman who played a significant part in defeating the French during the last invasion of Britain in 1797.

Rev Davies read from a historical account describing her as an Amazon who liked a pint or two and was always willing to break up a fight outside the pubs on the streets of Fishguard.

Jemima’s plaque was unveiled by Jane Hutt CBE, MS minister for social justice and chief whip.

Following this Gwenno Dafydd gave a rousing rendition of a song about Jemima, written by her mother.

Visitors and locals also enjoyed an exhibition and talk at St Mary’s Church, a look at the Fishguard Tapestry and a rousing rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as part of the Jemima celebrations.

Purple Plaques was launched on International Women’s Day 2017, by a group of volunteers who felt the need for more recognition for the contribution women make to Welsh life.

The campaign aims to shine a light on women’s achievements by improving the recognition of remarkable women in Wales.

The award of a Purple Plaque showcases and honours women across Wales who have made an impact.