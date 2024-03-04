Fishguard RNLI Lifeboat Station is celebrating being both the oldest lifeboat station in Wales, as well as being the first Welsh station to have a female coxswain.

Originally established in 1822, Fishguard’s first lifeboat was built by locals. In 1855, residents asked the RNLI to take over running the station.

Picture: RNLI

Since 1824 Fishguard has been among the five Pembrokeshire stations to have launched 8,563 times saving 2,395 lives.

In total the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews and beach lifeguards in west Wales have saved an incredible 3,891 lives during two centuries of lifesaving.

Since the charity was founded in 1824 volunteer crews in west Wales have launched the lifeboats 14,872 times, saving 3,776 lives, while its lifeguards – who became part of the RNLI’s lifesaving service in 2001 – have responded to 8,865 incidents, saving 115 lives.

In total across the whole of the UK and Ireland, 146,452 lives have been saved by the RNLI – this equates to an average of two lives saved every day for 200 years. Throughout its history, Fishguard lifeboat station has been awarded 28 medals. One gold, 18 silver and nine bronze. Today the station operates a D-class inshore lifeboat Edward Arthur Richardson as well as a Trent class Blue Peter VII.

New coxswain Gemma Gill, has been involved with the RNLI since childhood, first following in her mother’s footsteps as a fundraiser. As a child she raised money for the Blue Peter appeal that bought Fishguard’s current lifeboat, the boat of which she is now coxswain.

“It’s pretty cool being on that boat,” she said.

Gemma joined the RNLI as a crew member when at university at Aberystwyth and split her time between crews in Poole and North Berwick until 2018 when she became a lifeboat trainer in Poole.

Five years later she made RNLI history by being the female coxswain in Wales.

“The first person to take me to sea on a lifeboat was a woman called Rhona, and she told me ‘don’t let other people decide what you’re capable of,’ which has always stuck with me,” said Gemma.

“While I believe it's a matter of skills and experience rather than gender, I recognise the significance of this milestone.

“The RNLI was traditionally all men in oilskins and cork lifejackets. Now it’s not but we still hold onto the traditions of kindness and helping others.”

Gemma hopes that she will inspire other women and girls, as well as people from all walks of life to join a lifeboat crew as the charity hopes to recruit more volunteers in its anniversary year.

As well as volunteer crew, there are also opportunities for volunteers shore staff and fundraisers who have helped keep the charity’s boats at sea for the last 200 years.

Sylvia Hotchin joined Fishguard’s fundraisers in 1977. A lot has changed since then, and the fundraisers are now considered part of the RNLI’s One Crew.

In the past year Fishguard’s fundraisers have generated more than £18,600.

“We have a really enthusiastic fundraising team who work closely with the coxswain and crew,” she said.

Bicentenary fundraising events in Fishguard will include a Party on the Parrog and an Open Day and Breakwater event in the summer.

“We are really excited to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the RNLI,” she said. We see this as an opportunity to thank all our local supporters and lifesavers. Without their support we couldn’t continue.”

Jo Partner, RNLI head of region for Wales added: “I am immensely grateful to everyone who is involved with the charity across Wales – our volunteers, supporters and staff. Today is a hugely significant day in our history and an occasion we should all be very proud of. I know there are lots of events being planned across Wales to mark this very special day and I hope people enjoy being part of this special piece of history.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those who play a part in making the RNLI the proud organisation is it today – which really is a cause for celebration.”