The natural phenomenon - also known as the Aurora Borealis -is caused by molecules and storms in the atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun.

The spectacular sight is more likely to be seen between October and April, with the spring equinox in March and April flagged up as an ideal time.

Lack of light pollution in the skies of Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion makes them the perfect canvas for the skies to paint their colourful pictures.

And when the clouds dispersed at the weekend, Western Telegraph and Tivyside Advertiser Camera Club members were rewarded with some amazing shots which they’ve been proudly sharing.

Here's a selection of the weekend's Northern Lights pictures for you to enjoy.

Pentre Ifan

The Northern Lights from Pentre Ifan. (Image: Richard Rees)

Strumble Head

Stunning skies at Strumble Head. (Image: Ceri Opo Hopkins)

Stepaside

The lights put on their show in the south of the county as well - here they are at Stepaside. (Image: Kay Belle)



Poppit

The lights took on a green hue above Poppit, (Image: Laura Winter)

Tegryn

The sky above Tegryn. (Image: Sian Davies)