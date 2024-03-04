The Northern Lights have been staging a stunning show in the skies of west Wales over the weekend.
The natural phenomenon - also known as the Aurora Borealis -is caused by molecules and storms in the atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun.
The spectacular sight is more likely to be seen between October and April, with the spring equinox in March and April flagged up as an ideal time.
Lack of light pollution in the skies of Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion makes them the perfect canvas for the skies to paint their colourful pictures.
And when the clouds dispersed at the weekend, Western Telegraph and Tivyside Advertiser Camera Club members were rewarded with some amazing shots which they’ve been proudly sharing.
If you’d like to join the Western Telegraph or Tivyside Advertiser Camera Clubs with a chance to have your pictures featured by the publications, just head over to Facebook and join up.
Here's a selection of the weekend's Northern Lights pictures for you to enjoy.
Pentre Ifan
Strumble Head
Stepaside
Poppit
Tegryn
