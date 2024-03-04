This ensemble, from Cardiff, are all students at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and rounded off their 'Mingus Project Tour' in Narberth's Plas Hotel.

The line-up consisted of pianist Nils Kavanagh, drummer Gruff Owen, tenor Dan Vause, alto Em Craig, trombonist Tiggy Blackwell, trumpeter Toby Kearns, vocalist Sylvie Noble, and was led by double bassist Cameron Saint.

Their performance showcased a maturity and talent beyond their years, as they played pieces from Charles Mingus's repertoire such as 'Peggy’s Blue Skylight,' 'Fables of Faubus,' and 'Eclipse.' It resulted in 'rapturous applause' from the near-capacity audience.

The next performance at the Plas Hotel will be by the Dave Jones Quintet, set for March 21. Tickets can be bought on the Narberth Jazz website.