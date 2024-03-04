The multi award-nominated company promises its "biggest, funniest, and most spectacular family musical to date," fresh from the success of last year's hit "The Jungle Book."

Join Alice and the White Rabbit, along with well-loved characters such as the Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter in a glorious, magical show that's packed with comedy, music, and fun for the whole family.

Performances are on Thursday, April 4 at 2pm and 5pm, suitable for ages 4 and up.

With family ticket prices at £48, adults for £14 and children at £12, you’d be mad to miss this lively experience to "a land of fantasy where your imagination can run wild," based on the classic story by Lewis Carroll.

For tickets, phone the Box Office at 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre's website.