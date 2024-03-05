The project, set to employ up to 40 project managers and trades people at its peak, involves constructing a new submerged combustion vaporiser (SCV), piping, and steel fabrication.

Peter Lewis, terminal manager at South Hook, praised the enterprise and the impact it would have.

He said: "Having begun operations in 2009, South Hook LNG Terminal has provided over a decade of safe, reliable and secure energy to the UK.

"Increasing our reliable delivery of natural gas at maximum capacity for extended periods of time, represents a major investment and involves the reinforcement and installation of new equipment at the site."

Mr Lewis also underlined South Hook's commitment to the local community and expressed satisfaction in partnering with the local firm.

He continued: "We are proud of our place in the Pembrokeshire community so are delighted to have Ledwood - a local company - as our partner in this project."

Liam Revell, commercial director at Ledwood, stated the project was a testament to their record of safety, quality, and value.

He noted: "As a company, we were involved with the original construction of South Hook LNG Terminal back in 2009."

He continued: "The contract is very much testament to our high standards of safety, quality and value for money."

Ledwood, an independent engineering, fabrication and construction company, specialises in handling intricate projects in the process and energy sectors.